Lake Forest Country Club, in Lake St Louis, is providing opportunities this year for young men and women in our area to work as caddies. The Club provides initial and ongoing training, mentoring, and the opportunity for students to earn summer dollars!
In addition to our caddies earning summer dollars, our caddies will have the opportunity to qualify for a college scholarship through the Evans Scholarship Foundation (wgaesf.org). This Foundation has been in existence since 1930 and provides qualified young men and women with a full 4-year college tuition and housing scholarship. Many of the Evans Scholars in our area have attended the University of Missouri-Columbia.
The criterion to qualify for an Evans Scholarship at the end of a student’s senior year involves academic success, community service, personal growth, financial need, and completion of caddie responsibilities and rounds.
The Evans Scholar Caddie Program takes a dedicated student willing to put forth a work ethic to learn about caddying, make good grades, be involved in their community and know that this program is typically a 2,3,or 4-year commitment.
The initial Evans Scholar Caddie Program orientation is set for Sunday, March 28th from 2-3pm at Lake Forest Country Club. One parent of a student is required to attend as well. This meeting will provide students and their parent more information about our program and answer any questions.
Lake Forest Country Club is proud to share that we have had 3 Evans Scholars who attended Mizzou in the past 10 years! Our goal is to provide opportunities to young men and women, typically 13-18 years of age to become excellent caddies, to enjoy their experience at our club, to earn summer dollars, and to become an Evans Scholar!
“Looking back over the years, the biggest break of my life has been the Evans Scholarship. From that tremendous gift, all the rest was possible”-Evans Scholar Alum
Lake Forest Country Club members Sue Rector and Jason Haldiman, along with GM/Head Golf Professional Craig Wise are Co-Coordinators for the Evans Scholar Caddie Program. For more information regarding our program and/or to RSVP for the orientation, please contact Craig Wise at 636-561-6682 or cwise@lakeforestgolf.org.