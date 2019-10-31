William “Bill” V. Schroeder passed away on October 20, 2019 at the age of 74. He was the beloved husband of Noreen Schroeder nee Nybo of Wentzville, Missouri.
He is survived by his two sons, Patrick (Destiny) Schroeder of Foristell, MO, Jason (Jill) Schroeder of Wentzville, MO; daughter, Alysha (Mike) Bess of Wentzville, MO; grandchildren, Cole, Jack & Annalynn Schroeder.
He is preceded in death by his father, Vincent William Schroeder, mother, Irene M. Schroeder, sister, Mary Ann Burns, sister, Kathleen Weitkamp.
Bill proudly served his country in the U.S. Army. He enjoyed his job at Immanuel Lutheran Church and school. He loved to hunt especially with his children and grandchildren. Bill loved going to the grandchildren’s baseball and soccer games. Most of all he loved being with his family or working out in the yard. He will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved him.
Funeral service was held October 25 at Immanuel Lutheran Church, with interment in Eternal Peace Cemetery in Wentzville.
Donations may be made payable to Immanuel Lutheran Church, Immanuel Lutheran School or Donor’s Choice in care of Pitman Funeral Home, P.O. Box 248, Wentzville, MO 63385.