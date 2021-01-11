Vernon J. Eisenbath passed away on December 25, 2020 at the age of 73. Vernon was born March 10, 1947 in Josephville, MO to Urban and Irene Eisenbath nee Wilmes.
Vernon worked as a diesel mechanic, he was employed with Sydentricker-Moore for several years, following a career change he was the owner/operator of Eisenbath Tree Service for several years before retiring to cattle farming which he was very passionate about. Vernon was a lifelong member of the catholic faith and was very devout . Vernon was an avid outdoorsman, he loved hunting and fishing. Vernon was a loving father, grandfather, and great-grandfather.
Vernon is survived by his son, Steve (Dianne) Eisenbath of Elsberry, MO, daughter, Becky (Mike) Havlik of Troy, MO, former spouse, Linda Eisenbath, 14 siblings Urban Eisenbath, Jr., Jeannie (Ralph) Childs, Bernard Eisenbath, Marvin (Donna) Eisebath, Rosemary (Jerry) Hakenwerth, Paul (Debbie) Eisenbath, Carol Burkemper, Denny Eisenbath, Ron (Lisa) Eisenbath, David (Pam) Eisenbath, Diane (Charles) Williams, Debbie (Bob) Wilfing, Donna (Tom) Williams, Joyce Eisenbath. 6 grandsons Kyle Eisenbath, Caleb Eisenbath, Josh Jurkowski, Justin Havlik, Daniel Havlik, Braden Havlik, 2 great-grandsons, Kyson and Kashton Eisenbath. He is preceded in death by his father, Urban Eisenbath, mother, Irene Eisenbath, sister, Dorothy Eisenbath, brother in law, Keith Burkemper.
Funeral service was held December 30 at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Josephville, with interment in St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery.
Memorials may be sent to St. Jude's Children Hospital in care of Pitman Funeral Home P.O. Box 248 Wentzville, MO 63385.