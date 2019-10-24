Thomas Schulte passed away on October 9, 2019 at the age of 76. He was the beloved husband of Martha “Marty” Schulte nee Porterfield of Wentzville, Missouri; He is survived by his two daughters, Courtney (Mark) Schiefelbein of Tampa, FL, Page Wichern of Wentzville, MO; three brothers, Donald Schulte of Foristell, MO, Mike (Phyllis) Schulte of Montgomery City, MO, Ralph (Bette) Schulte of St. Peters, MO; two sisters, Lorraine Bornhop of St. Charles, MO, Joyce (Leroy) Wortmann of Moberly, MO; grandchildren, Logan and Rylie Wichern, David and Kameron Schiefelbein. He is preceded in death by his father, Clarence Schulte, mother, Rose Schulte nee Neiderer, wife, Martha “Marty” J. Schulte nee Porterfield.
Thomas was a member of St. Patrick Catholic Church in Wentzville, MO. He enjoyed playing golf, watching St. Louis Cardinal baseball, and spending time with his children and grandchildren. He will be dearly missed by all who knew him.
Funeral service was held October 13 at Pitman Funeral Home with private interment.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made payable to: American Heart Association in care of Pitman Funeral Home, P. O. Box 248, Wentzville, MO 63385.