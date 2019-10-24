Susan Hamilton Himeles, passed October 2, 2019. She was born June 5, 1953 in Kirksville, MO. She was a resident of Ballwin, MO.
She was the cherished wife of David Himeles, loving mother of Abigail (Dylan) Black, Andrew, Margaret, and Emily Himeles, grandma of Akaiya., daughter of Dena Hamilton (nee Pickens) and the late Dr. Warren Hamilton, and sister of Sara (Jim) Gillam, Warren (Ann), and Jeffrey.
Susan was a nurse with SSM Health for 46 years.
Services were held at Schrader Funeral Home and Crematory in Ballwin, MO on October 8. A Celebration of Life followed in the Family Center at Schrader Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Hidden Valley Ski Patrol, 17409 Hidden Valley Dr., Wildwood, MO 63025.