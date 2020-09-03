Ronald A. Stockton passed away at his home on August 25, 2020 at the age of 72. He was the beloved husband of Phyllis Stockton nee Feith of Wentzville, Missouri; He is survived by his two step-sons, Timothy Runkles of Wentzville, MO, Scott (Amy) Zumwalt of O'Fallon, MO; two daughters, Danielle (David) Haydel of Independence, LA, Cherie Stockton of Covington, LA; brother, Rusty (Linda) Stockton of River Ridge, LA; two sisters, Lindy (Matt) Scully and Gail Bayer both of Metairie, LA; 5 grandchildren; 3 great-grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his father, Monte Stockton, mother, Elsie Stockton nee Moray and brother, Donnie Stockton.
Ronald was a member of Immanuel Lutheran Church in Wentzville and a member of IBEW Local 1 Labor Union in New Orleans, LA. He served his country in the U.S. Army from 1968 to 1969 and belonged to the 173rd and 82nd Airborne. He was awarded the Bronze Star on December 6, 1969 and was also a member of the Wentzville VFW Post 323.
Ronald loved his LSU Tigers and was an avid motorcycle enthusiast and enjoyed traveling on his motorcycle. He loved his dog Mylie and spending time with his friends, but most of all he loved his family and spending time with them. He will be dearly missed by all who knew him.
Funeral service was held August 31 at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Wentzville, with interment at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery in St. Louis.
Memorials may be made payable to Immanuel Lutheran Church, 632 East Hwy N, Wentzville, MO 63385.