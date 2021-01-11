Msgr. Raymond Orf passed away on January 2, 2021 at the age of 93. He is survived by his sister, Sister Rose Rita Orf; two sisters-in-law, Ursula Orf and Janet Orf; and many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
Msgr. Raymond Orf served as a priest for 65 years. He served in The Diocese of Springfield-Cape Girardeau. He played several years in the Hard Road EMBA Baseball League for Flint Hill and also enjoyed playing golf. Msgr. Raymond loved being surrounded by people, and was a wonderful uncle, cousin, brother, brother-in-law, and friend. He will be dearly missed by all who knew him.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Leo G. and Margaret M. Orf nee Menten, brothers, Vincent Orf, Anthony "Tony" Orf, Marion Orf, and Martin J. Orf, sister, Sister Emily Orf.
A private funeral Mass will be held for family and attending priests.
Live streaming of services available through YouTube, Pitman Livestream Services.
Interment will be in St. Theodore Catholic Church Cemetery in Flint Hill.
Memorials may be made payable to St. Theodore Catholic Church or Regina Cleri Home, in care of Pitman Funeral Home, P.O. Box 248, Wentzville, MO 63385.