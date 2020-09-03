Lawrence "Larry" Neville Carroll of Wentzville, Missouri passed away Tuesday morning, August 18, 2020, at the age of 84 after a long struggle with Parkinson's Disease.
Born September 30, 1935 in Washburn, MO to Guy Edward Carroll and Frances Katherine Skelton Carroll. He is survived by his wife of 64 years Maxine Mae Herman Carroll, his sons Matthew Guy Carroll (spouse Beckie) of Wentzville, MO, James Lawrence Carroll (spouse Tracy) of Troy, MO and his daughter Sandra Carroll Sharer (spouse Scott) of Rincon, GA, grandchildren Casey Carroll (spouse Shelley), Kellie Carroll, Andrew Carroll (spouse Gretta), Alec Carroll (spouse Sarah), Austin Carroll (spouse Xian), Baylie Carroll, Clayton Carroll, Paige Carroll, Jackson Carroll and great grandchildren Elise, Fiona, Ruth Ann, Clara, James, Josephine, Harrison, Charlotte and Isabelle. Deceased brothers are Garland Carroll, Ralph Carroll, sister Bonita Carroll Poe, son Michael Truman Carroll and granddaughter McKenna Maxine Carroll.
He was a member of the United Methodist Church of Wentzville.
Larry was honorably discharged with the rank of Staff Sargent after 5 years of enlisted service with the Air National Guard. His aptitude of mechanical abilities included a wide span including Pratt & Whitney test engines in West Palm Beach Florida, performing experimental testing of jet and rocket engine components for Pratt & Whitney followed by installation and checkout of Atlas Missile and related aerospace ground equipment at sites across the country from 1959 through 1962 (at the beginning of the Soviet/Cuban threat), followed by a 8 years with McDonnell Douglas rising to the level of assistant Foreman at MAC in Final Assembly, Department 177.
Larry was an avid Indy 500 and Daytona 500 fan. He was a member of the St. Louis V8 Car Club and prized his classics -- a ë40 Ford, a ë64 Mustang and a ë50 Olds. He was an Oklahoma Sooner football fan, loved the St. Louis Blues and his grandchildren's sporting events. His casual relaxation included boating on the Mississippi River and Mark Twain Lake, crossword puzzles and playing cards and dominoes with friends and family.
In lieu of flowers, gifts may be made in his memory to the United Methodist Church of Wentzville.