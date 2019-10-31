Laura Catherine “Cathy” Becker passed away at her home October 24, 2019. Cathy grew up in St. Louis and Wentzville. She was married Dennis “Denny” Becker in 1958 until his death in 1993. This marriage lead her to be an Army wife for most of their married life, raising three daughters and making a home wherever the Army sent her, spending long periods of time as a single parent when Denny was deployed.
She is preceded in death by her husband Denny, parents Anna Mae Schulte DeWinter and Johnie E. DeWinter, and a brother John J. DeWinter. She is survived by a sister Patricia Bahr, and sister in law Suzanne Hoelscher (Lou), Donald and Jeanie Becker and James Dickherber. Cathy leaves three daughters Laurie Stancil (Stuart), Vickie Becker (Greg Wilcox), and Dawn Turpin. She leaves grandchildren Sarah (Jason), Dennis (Jessica), Wade (Erica), Amanda (Tristan), Kayla, Mitchell, Harris (Nikki), Casey, Matthew (Jenna), Hannah (Nathan), and great grandchildren Kelsey, Leslie, Hunter, Waden, Hadley, Audrey, Benny, Eli, Jaxen, Greyson, Holden, and an upcoming granddaughter.
Funeral service was held October 29 at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Wentzville, with interment in Eternal Peace Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to donor’s choice in care of Pitman Funeral Home, P. O. Box 248, Wentzville, MO 63385.