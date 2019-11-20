Dr. Donald M. Mogerman of Lake Saint Louis, Missouri passed away on November 8, 2019. He was born May 3, 1933 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, eldest child of Sol and Golde Mogerman. Dr. Mogerman was raised in University City and graduated from University City High School in 1951. He graduated from Washington University (A.B. 1955) and the Kansas City College of Osteopathic Medicine (D.O. 1959). He interned at Doctors’ Hospital in Columbus, Ohio and completed his residency in general surgery at Metropolitan Hospital, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, where he served as Chief Resident. Thereafter, he made his home in Troy, Missouri, where he maintained a successful medical and surgical practice for many years. Dr. Mogerman was a Fellow of the American College of Osteopathic Surgeons and an appointee to the American Osteopathic Board of Surgery, (AOBS), which required travel across the country to evaluate surgeons for purposes of attaining their board certification. He established an externship program with his medical school, through which he succeeded in attracting senior medical students for clinical training rotations at Lincoln County Memorial Hospital, where he served on the staff and for many years as Chief of Surgery, as well as an elected member of the Board of Trustees. He was active in the work of the American Cancer Society for many years.
Dr. Mogerman served as a Flight Surgeon in the Missouri Air National Guard during the 1970’s, retiring as a Lt. Colonel. He was a licensed private pilot who flew sport and general aircraft, an avid boater, voracious reader, and loving husband and father. He loved all forms of music and was a subscriber to the St. Louis Symphony Orchestra. He is survived by Sallie, his beloved wife of 60 years; his children Cary (Dee), Jaime Dodd (Charles Faussete), Cathriel Stotler (Doug) and Jordan (Desiree); his grandchildren Jacob (Shlomit), Samuel, Benjamin, Savannah Danielle, Rachel and Madeline (Jordan Wynne); his great grandson, Sol Daniel; his siblings Sarijane Freiman of St. Louis and Jay Mogerman (Susan) of Springfield, IL; and his many adoring cousins, nephews and nieces.
Dr. Mogerman was a member of Congregation Temple Israel, where services were held on Monday, November 11 at 1:00 p.m., with burial immediately following at Bellerive Gardens Cemetery in Creve Coeur. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association or a charity of the donor’s choice.