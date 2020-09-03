Clinton B. Hulsey passed away at his home on August 26, 2020 at the age of 79. Clinton was born on September 29, 1940 in St. Francois County, Missouri, the youngest of seven children. He grew up in St. Louis, Missouri and served in the U. S. Marine Corps. After an honorable discharge from the U. S. Marines, he married his high school sweetheart, Mary, to whom he was married for 60 years this past January.
Clinton owned his own roofing company for many years and was a long time member of the Roofer's Union Local #2.
He was a member of Immanuel Lutheran Church in Wentzville. He was a Christian man who practiced his faith in the way he lived his life. He had an easy laugh and treated everyone he met as a friend. Outside of his faith and family he loved to fish, and enjoyed spending time at the lake.
He is survived by his wife Mary Hulsey nee Sasnett of Wentzville, Missouri; He is survived by his son, Timothy Hulsey of Pacific, MO; daughter, Susan (Steve) Gardner of Defiance, MO; two brothers, Frank Hulsey of Park Hills, MO, Verlin Hulsey of St. Louis, MO; six grandchildren, Joshua, Stephen, Jordan, Megan, Travis, and Timothy; two great-grandchildren, Dylan and Nola Grace. He is preceded in death by his father, John H. Hulsey, mother, Nettie E. Hulsey nee Pulliam, brothers, Jack Hulsey and Thomas Hulsey, sisters, Violet Gilbert and Norma Gilbert.
Funeral service was held September 1 at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Wentzville, with interment in Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery in St. Louis.
Memorials may be made payable to Salvation Army, American Heart Association, or Disabled American Vets in care of Pitman Funeral Home, P. O. Box 248, Wentzville, MO 63385.