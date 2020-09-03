Cleveland H. Vannier passed away on August 26, 2020 at the age of 60.
He is survived by his four brothers, Harold (Jeanne) Vannier, Merrell (Fran) Vannier, Darrell (Sue) Vannier, Dennis (Sue) Vannier; sister, Anita (Larry) Davis of Wentzville, MO; He is preceded in death by his father, Harold Vannier, mother, Vinita Vannier nee Hardin.
Cleveland enjoyed spending his time doing string art, word search puzzles, and jigsaw puzzles. He loved to take part in church activities as well. Cleveland helped with the building of the Dardenne Presbyterian Church. He liked to help his neighbors and enjoyed spending time with family, especially his nieces and nephews. He will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved him.