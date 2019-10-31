Barbara A. Nunn of Wentzville, Missouri passed away on October 22, 2019 at the age of 71.
She is survived by her four sons, Michael (Terri) Reed of Webb City, MO, Lee Robert (Jamie) Nunn, Jr. of Wentzville, MO, Steven E. (Kelly) Nunn of Troy, MO, Kyle A. (Tisha) Nunn of O’Fallon, MO; daughter, Ranae R. Evans of Wentzville, MO; two brothers, Ronnie (Marsha) Behrens of Eldon, MO, Gary (Gayle) Behrens of Viennea, MO; 18 grandchildren and several great-grandchildren; She is preceded in death by her father, Leroy Behrens, mother, Ruby Behrens, sister, Patricia Bittle.
Barbara was the owner of Nunn’s Hauling, Inc. for 33 years. In her spare-time she enjoyed crocheting. She will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved her.
Funeral service was held October 27 at Pitman Funeral Home in Wentzville.
Memorial contributions may be made payable to Therapeutic Horsemanship in care of Pitman Funeral Home, P.O. Box 248, Wentzville, MO 63385.