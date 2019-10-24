Forified in the sacraments of the Holy Mother Church Anthony “Tony” J. Kochanski Jr. passed away on October 12, 2019 at the age of 83. He is survived by his son, Dan (Angie) Purler of O’Fallon, MO; niece, Kelly M. Thweatt of Marthasville, MO; two brothers, Jerry Kochanski of MI, Robert E. Kochanski of FL; two sisters, Theresa Davidson of St. Peters, MO, Kathryn Anderson of St. Peters, MO; many grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his father, Anthony J. Kochanski, Sr., mother, Marie J. Kochanski (Krantz), first wife, Myrna M. Kochanski (Mikulus), second wife, Mitzie Kochanski (Mikulus), brother, Donald J. Kochanski, brother, Steven P. Kochanski.
Tony proudly served his country in the U. S. Army. Tony owned and operated S & S Utility Contracting Company, servicing St. Charles County’s sewer system. He purchased his farm in Marthasville many years ago and continued to maintain it in a park like setting. He will be dearly missed by all who knew him.
Funeral service was held October 18 at Holy Rosary Catholic Church in Warrenton, with interment in Kochanski Cemetery in Marthasville.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made payable to: American Cancer Society in care of Pitman Funeral Home, P. O. Box 248, Wentzville, MO 63385.