During the 2018-2019 school year nine schools in the Wentzville school district chipped in on fundraising efforts for the American Heart Association (AHA), helping to raise $73,000.
This ranked as the sixth highest amount raised in the entire state.
Some of the participating schools were Discovery Ridge Elementary, Duello Elementary, Green Tree Elementary, Lakeview Elementary, Prairie View Elementary and Wabash Elementary.
Some of the fundraising efforts enacted by the schools and their students were Kids Heart Challenge (formerly known as Jump Rope for Heart), American Heart Challenge (formerly known as Dodgeball for Heart) and Wear Red for Heart.
Discovery Ridge Elementary raised the most for the AHA in the Wentzville School District at $21,000 raised, which also placed them in the top 10 earners list statewide.
Discovery Ridge physical education and health teacher Patti Bunch coordinated the fundraising efforts for AHA.
“We have a remarkable student body and families that support this, wrap their arms around it and understand the importance of teaching their kids to help others,” Bunch said.
But what Bunch said it all really comes down to for her and her students is the ability and opportunity to help those in need.
Heart disease is the number one killer of Americans and is 80 – percent preventable so efforts funding the furthering of care such as this are vital to the cause.
“Really for us it is about the life saving mission. It’s about helping others who aren’t as fortunate as we are,” Bunch said, adding, “Every family has been affected in some way, shape or form by heart disease and stroke. We just feel that it is really important to teach our kids a sense of community, a sense of giving back, a sense of graciousness and just gratefulness for being born healthy or being born with a healthy heart and a healthy body.”
Bunch said that she works to tie that feeling of gratefulness for good health into teaching the importance of taking care of oneself.
According to a press release from the Wentzville School District, the funds raised for the AHA go toward research, education and medication to fight heart disease in Missouri. The release also said that the participating schools received over $6,150 in vouchers that they can use to purchase physical education equipment through the program.
And, being a physical education instructor and health teacher herself, Bunch understands the value and vital roles that anything promoting self-care and health awareness play in students’ young formative lives and greatly appreciates the chance to have equipment to utilize in teaching her students healthy habits but also stresses that what is more important than the equipment is the giving that led to it.
“They do provide some things for us but I try to emphasize to my students that it’s not about what we get: it’s about what we give. The thank you gifts are just that. Instead of getting a thank you card, they are just a small token of appreciation,” Bunch said.
On the importance of the intersection between the AHA’s mission and her and educators like her, role as a molder of young minds, Bunch said, “I believe that we are forming the future of our nation through developing very health conscious, giving people. As educators, we are teaching our students how to live a healthy, prosperous, charitable, giving life so we can build stronger communities, stronger cities and a stronger nation.”
The press release from the school district goes on to say, “We are very thankful to all the Wentzville PE educators for sharing the mission of the American Heart Association and doing their part to save more lives each year!”
