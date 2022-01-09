Dates have been set for the Wentzville School District’s kindergarten screening process. This event is for all children who will turn five BEFORE August 1, 2022.
Parents are asked to register online using the Quick Registration and Screening form. If your child has not been screened at the Parents as Teachers office or his/her preschool this year, appointments are required and can be made when you register online.
Screening appointments are available in the morning and evening and are filled on a first-come, first-served basis. Please be sure to check your address with the District’s Boundary Locator tool to determine which school your child will attend before registering your child for kindergarten.
All screening appointments will occur at the Parents as Teachers Office at One Campus Drive, Wentzville, MO 63385.
Your information will be sent to your child’s elementary school. The school will contact you to complete your child’s kindergarten registration. To access a list of necessary materials and documents for registration, please visit the District website. For additional information about kindergarten registration and screening, or to check if your child has a current screening on file, please contact the Parents as Teachers Office at 636-327-3863, ext. 22281.
If you do not have a Missouri birth certificate, you may obtain one for $15 from the St. Charles County Community Health/Environment-Vital Statistics Office, 1650 Boone’s Lick, St. Charles, MO 63301, or by calling (636) 949-7558 for more information.
