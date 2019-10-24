Do you know someone whose service or actions deserve special recognition? Consider submitting an award for Wentzville’s 2019 Citizen of the Year, by Nov. 15.
Nomination forms are available on the City’s website at bit.ly/NominateCOTY. To submit a nomination, a person must be one of the following: a resident of the City of Wentzville; a City of Wentzville business owner; an organization within the City of Wentzville; an employee of a business located in the City of Wentzville; or a member of the Citizen Recognition Award Committee.
For a nominee to be eligible, he or she must: reside within the city limits of Wentzville at the time the nomination is made, or be a Wentzville business owner. The nominee may not be an elected official, and may not serve on the Citizen Recognition Award Committee. Consider nominating someone today! The Board of Aldermen will present the 2019 award during a January 2020 Board meeting.
