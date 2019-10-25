The Office of Workforce Development and Allied Universal will host Veterans and Security Professional hiring events throughout the St. Louis area on Wednesday, Oct. 30. Veterans or security professionals with two plus years of experience are invited to attend one of the Allied Universal hiring events at the following St. Louis Area Job Centers: Arnold, Florissant, Northwest Crossing, and St. Charles. Allied Universal will meet with job seekers for available full-time and part-time positions.
Wednesday, October 30, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.
St. Charles
212 Turner Blvd.
St. Peters, MO 63376
636-255-6060
Florissant
4040 Seven Hills Drive
Florissant, MO 63033
314-475-7900
Northwest Crossing
715 Northwest Plaza Dr.
St. Ann, MO 63074
314-615-6010
Arnold
3675 West Outer Road, Suite 102
Arnold, MO 63010
636-865-6060
For more information, contact Sherri Henderson, Veteran’s Employment Representative, Missouri Department of Higher Education & Workforce Development, 636-255-6060, ext. 5267. For an appointment, contact Devette Sproaps (314) 241- 4220 ext. 74976 or email Devette.Sproaps@aus.com.
