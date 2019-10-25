flyer

The Office of Workforce Development and Allied Universal will host Veterans and Security Professional hiring events throughout the St. Louis area on Wednesday, Oct. 30. Veterans or security professionals with two plus years of experience are invited to attend one of the Allied Universal hiring events at the following St. Louis Area Job Centers: Arnold, Florissant, Northwest Crossing, and St. Charles. Allied Universal will meet with job seekers for available full-time and part-time positions.

Wednesday, October 30, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.

St. Charles

212 Turner Blvd.

St. Peters, MO 63376

636-255-6060

Florissant

4040 Seven Hills Drive

Florissant, MO 63033

314-475-7900

Northwest Crossing

715 Northwest Plaza Dr.

St. Ann, MO 63074

314-615-6010

Arnold

3675 West Outer Road, Suite 102

Arnold, MO 63010

636-865-6060

For more information, contact Sherri Henderson, Veteran’s Employment Representative, Missouri Department of Higher Education & Workforce Development, 636-255-6060, ext. 5267. For an appointment, contact Devette Sproaps (314) 241- 4220 ext. 74976 or email Devette.Sproaps@aus.com.

