The WSD is proud to announce that Ethan Dunsworth from Holt High School, Maddison Foster and Abby Manner from Timberland High School, and Andrew Sante from Liberty High School have all been selected as Semifinalists in the 65th Annual National Merit Scholarship Program. In addition, Ruth-Ann King from Holt High School was named to the list of National Merit Commended Students.
The semifinalists are among 16,000 academically talented U.S. high school seniors (less than 1% of all high school seniors) who now have the opportunity to continue in the competition for over 7,500 National Merit Scholarships, worth more than $31 million, that will be awarded next spring. Designees are selected on the basis of their skills, accomplishments, and potential for success in rigorous college studies. “We are exceptionally proud of these students who have been named Semifinalists in the National Merit Scholarship Program,” said Superintendent Dr. Curtis Cain. “Their accomplishments will certainly broaden their opportunities, and I commend them for their hard work as well as our outstanding educators who have supported them along their educational journeys toward success.”
Dunsworth has a GPA of 4.56, and is ranked first academically in his class at Holt, and scored 1540 on the SAT. Dunsworth won first at the High School Honors Division of Missouri’s Tri-County Regional Science and Engineering Fair in February, and was awarded the Air Force Research Award and Navy Research Award for his project. He’s also been a part of Scholar Bowl, National Honor Society (NHS), and Future Business Leaders of America, and is the control lead and a programmer for the WSD Ratchet Rockers robotics team. Dunsworth was also selected to attend Missouri Boys State. In college, he plans to study physics, specifically plasma, nuclear physics, and energy engineering.
Manner has a GPA of 4.47 and earned a perfect ACT score of 36. Ranked second in her class, Manner keeps busy at school with HOSA, Link Crew, NHS and served as a Timberland class officer. Her efforts also earned her the title of AP Scholar with Distinction. Manner plans on double majoring in biological sciences and business administration with a possible minor in Spanish, most likely at the University of Missouri-Columbia. She would like to eventually attend medical school and pursue a career as a cardiothoracic surgeon.
Foster has a GPA of 4.37, and scored a 32 on her ACT. Ranked sixth in her class, Foster has participated in band, golf, and NHS. Her flute and piccolo performances in the band has earned her high ratings at District and State solo and ensemble competitions. Foster plans to study chemistry in college.
Sante has a GPA of 4.43, and has scored a 32 on his ACT score. Ranked fourth in his class, Sante earned the title of AP Scholar with Distinction. He has been active in the French Club throughout high school. He plans to major in physics with a minor in mathematics and hopes to attend Missouri University of Science and Technology.
To become finalists, the semifinalists must submit an extensive scholarship application that includes a strong academic record and an account of their participation in school and community activities, leadership abilities, employment and any honors or awards. About 90% of the semifinalists are expected to be named finalists, and about half of the finalists will win a National Merit Scholarship.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.