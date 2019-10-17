The public is invited to learn details about the Route N and Route Z Intersection Realignment project at an open house from 4-7 p.m., Wednesday, Oct. 30, at St. Gianna Parish Hall, 450 East Highway N in Wentzville. Those in attendance will have an opportunity to express their views on the location and design of the new signalized intersection and can attend at any time during the open house, as there will be no formal presentation.
The project is being managed by St. Charles County Highway Department with oversight by the Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT). It is being financed cooperatively by St. Charles County Government and Federal Congestion Mitigation and Air Quality (CMAQ) funds with the goal to improve traffic flow and safety. Open house attendees will be able to view large-scale maps of the project plan and ask questions of representatives from St. Charles County, HR Green, Inc. engineering consultants, and MoDOT.
The project presently includes: a new, four-way signalized intersection east of the current offset intersection with one thru lane
in each direction, and left and right turn lanes for Route N and Route Z; realignment of Route Z east of the existing alignment; and
grading and paving along Route N and Route Z.
The intersection project is estimated at $2.3 million with a completion date projected to be late 2021 or early 2022. For more information about the open house, please call the St. Charles County Highway Department at 636-949-7305.
The open house is accessible to those with disabilities. Citizens who require special services at the meeting, including the need for a translator, are asked to notify Chris Bostic, Project Manager for St. Charles County, by October 29 at 636-949-7305 or 800-735-2966 (TDD).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.