The Missouri Department of Natural Resources Division of State Parks launches a new state park and historic site status map providing the public with one convenient location to easily view closures and information that may impact upcoming visits to a Missouri state park or historic site.
The map highlights temporary closures that may be experienced while visiting a park or site including closures related to trails, roads, beaches, parking lots, gates, shower houses or restrooms. Visitors are encouraged to check the map prior to leaving for the park or site in preparation of their visit by visiting https://mostateparks.com or https://modnr.maps.arcgis.com/apps/webappviewer/index.html?id=0cc1b6513d6e407694aede7b7bdbde93 .
Capacity at state parks and historic sites is being monitored closely in order to prevent overcrowding. If nearing capacity, parking lots or gates may close temporarily.
When visiting a park or site, the public is strongly encouraged to follow social-distancing guidelines and be proactive in protecting themselves and others amid ongoing public health concerns. Come prepared with hand sanitizer and bottled water, avoid large and congested crowds, and please stay home if sick. Face coverings are encouraged and may be required by local order.
For more information on Missouri state parks and historic sites, visit mostateparks.com. Missouri State Parks is a division of the Missouri Department of Natural Resources.
