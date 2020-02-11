Troy, MO (63379)

Today

Snow likely. Some sleet may mix in. Temps nearly steady in the mid 30s. Winds light and variable. Chance of snow 100%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches..

Tonight

Snow in the evening will transition to snow showers overnight. Low 14F. NNW winds at 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 80%. About one inch of snow expected.