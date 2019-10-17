September 12
• Officers dispatched to 1300 block of Lake St. Louis Blvd. in reference to a road rage incident somewhere on Interstate 70.
• Officers responded to Harbor Bend Ct. for report of identity theft, upon arrival it was determined that no crime had occurred, and reporting party did not provide suspects with any relevant information.
• An Officer conducted a traffic stop for speeding. The 22-year-old male driver was arrested for outstanding warrant, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Lake St. Louis police responded to Normandy Dr. in reference to a report of a motor vehicle crash involving a golf cart. The investigation concluded with an 18 year old male subject pending charges of assault with a motor vehicles and leaving the scene of an accident, as well as 2 juvenile males pending property damage charges.
September 13
• Officers investigated a dog bite on Greentree Meadows Drive.
September 14
• Police responded to Ronald Reagan Dr. in reference to a shoplifting in progress. Suspect and suspect vehicle were gone on arrival.
September 15
• Police arrested a 25-year-old male for possession of Marijuana.
• Police responded to a trespassing in the area of Kennington Ct.
• Officers responded in reference to a dog bite report.
• Police initiated a traffic stop on Interstate 70 that resulted in marijuana seizure with five adult females aged 22-27 years old.
September 16
• Police responded to Braemar Pkwy. for report of motor vehicle theft.
• Police took a report of property damage.
• Police dispatched to Fairwood Place Ct. in reference to a larceny from unsecured vehicle in which a handgun had been stolen was recovered by another law enforcement agency.
• Police responded to the 6100 block of Ronald Reagan Dr. in reference to a 27 year old male advising that he had suicidal thoughts. Subject was transported to a hospital for further treatment.
• Officer arrested a 24-year-old female on active O’Fallon and St. Charles County warrants during the course of a traffic stop.
September 17
• Officers conducted a traffic stop near the 100 block of Medical Drive. Subsequently, a 41-year-old female was issued a summons for driving while revoked and released on scene.
• Officer responded to St. Charles County Dept. of Corrections to take custody of a 30-year-old female arrested on an active Lake St. Louis warrant.
September 18
• Officer responded to Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office to take custody of a 27-year-old female arrested on an active Lake St. Louis warrant.
• Officer located a found property item while searching a pond for contraband.
• Officers responded to Meadows Circle Drive in reference to report of shoplifting. A female was observed stealing on surveillance video, but has not been identified at this time.
• Police investigated a domestic assault at Fair wood Place Ct. After an investigation; there was no evidence that a crime occurred.
September 26
• Police responded to 100 Medical Plaza for report of stealing.
• Officer responded to 8621 Hwy. N for a report of a stolen motorcycle license plate.
September 27
• Officer investigated a stolen vehicle on Rue De Paix.
• Police officer responded to Des Peres Police Dept. to take custody of a 19-year-old male being held at their station on active warrant.
• Officer conducted traffic stop. Driver of vehicle, a 31-year-old male was arrested for an active warrant and driving while suspended.
September 28
• A suspicious male subject fled from officers and was later apprehended. An 18-year-old male subject was arrested for resisting arrest, minor in possession of alcohol and drug possession as a result.
• Lake St. Louis officers investigated a suspicious person at Flintshire Lane. The 21-year-old male was arrested for an active warrant.
• Officer investigated found property on lake St. Louis Blvd.
• Police made traffic stop on Lake St. Louis Blvd. The 17-year-old female driver was issued a summons for drug possession.
• Officer responded to a report of a fight involving a handgun.
• Police responded to a report of property damage to a semi tractor truck.
September 29
• An officer responded to St. Charles County Dept. of Corrections in reference to a fugitive arrest. A 31 year old male subject was arrested for an active warrant through this agency.
• A Lake St. Louis officer investigated a theft on Ronald Reagan Dr. A 48-year-old male was later identified and issued a summons.
• Police responded in reference to a delayed report of two shoplifting incidents by the same suspect.
September 30
• Officer conducted a check of a suspicious occupied vehicle. The 56-year-old male occupant was arrested for an active outstanding fugitive warrant as a result.
• Police took a report for a sudden death of a 73-year-old male.
• An officer was dispatched to WB 1-70 at Lake St. Louis Blvd. in reference to a small grass fire in the median. Fire personnel arrived and extinguished the fire.
• Police Officers responded to the 6300 block of Ronald Reagan Dr. for a report of an assault that had just taken place.
October 1
• Officer conducted a traffic stop on Eastbound I-70, which resulted in an 18-year-old female from Florida being arrested for felony drug possession.
• Officers responded to the area of Prospect Place Dr. for a report of a fraud. Subsequently an informational report was taken for the victim.
• Officers dispatched to Saybridge Manor in reference to a domestic incident. Through investigation it was determined an adult female was in mental health crisis. A 29-year-old female was transported to a local hospital for evaluation.
• Police took a report for an Involuntary Commitment of a 31-year-old female.
• Police responded to the area of 2140 West Terra Lane in reference to a suspicious person on lot. Officer made contact with subject who had an active warrant in St. Charles County. Upon the subjects arrest it was discovered that he was in possession of felony narcotics.
• Police responded to a report of a theft of a motor vehicle.
October 2
• Police responded in reference to a theft from a residence.
• Lake St. Louis Police Officer responded to the station lobby for a report of a fraud.
• Police responded to the station for a report of an internet scam.
• Officers responded to a report of a subject who ran away from her mother, while being transported to the hospital for mental health evaluation. The subject was located safe and involuntarily admitted to the hospital.
