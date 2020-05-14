The Ambassadors of Lake Saint Louis, sponsors of the Lake Saint Louis fireworks display today announced the 2020 event will be canceled. Joining many other St. Louis area communities, the Ambassadors feel the uncertainty created by COVID 19 warranted this decision. The event is scheduled to resume on July 4, 2021.
Deciding to cancel the event was difficult and disappointing but it was proper. The socio-economic turmoil created by COVID 19 affected everyone in the Lake Saint Louis community. Many businesses have closed or experienced a drastic reduction in revenue. Area residents have been furloughed or laid off losing the bulk of their income. Social distancing rules may or may not be lifted by July 4 limiting the number of viewing venues around the lake. There simply were too many negative factors to justify proceeding with the fireworks display this year.
Production cost of the annual Lake Saint Louis fireworks display exceeds $30000 which is funded exclusively by donations. In addition to individual donors, major contributions come from the City of Lake Saint Louis, the Lake Saint Louis Community Association and SSM Health St. Joseph’s Hospital. Each have committed to the 2020 event and were willing to honor their commitment if the Ambassadors elected to proceed with the event. However, canceling the event enables the City, CA, and Hospital use of these funds to bolster strained budgets required to keep employees working and our city safe and secure.
On behalf of the Lake Saint Louis Ambassadors, we want to express our sincere appreciation for your past support and understanding of this decision. We promise the 2021 fireworks display will be spectacular.
Stay safe and keep healthy!
The Ambassadors of Lake Saint Louis
