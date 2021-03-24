PUBLIC HEARINGS
Old Highway N Preliminary Subdivision Plat and Final Subdivision Plat: Consideration of a request by Neil Kersten, applicant and property owner, for the vacation of a portion of the Old Highway N right-of-way. TABLED
APPOINTMENTS
Park Board
Anne Hansen - Term ending 12/31/2022
Dr. Alicia Long - Term ending 12/31/2022
Shane Hegarty - Term ending 12/31/2022
Tree Board
Andrew Mulitsch - Term ending 12/31/2023
Diane Arisman - Term ending 12/31/2023
Carol Lynch - Term ending 12/31/2023
St. Charles County Radio Policy Committee
Chief Chris DiGiuseppi - Term expiration is open
APPROVED
Bill No. 4417 – An ordinance to award a contract to Gershenson Construction Company, Incorporated for services related to the Lake Saint Louis Founders and Boulevard Park Asphalt Improvement Projects for the City of Lake Saint Louis, Missouri.
Bill No. 4418 – An ordinance to authorize the Mayor and/or City Administrator to enter into the First Supplement to a Cost Share Agreement with the Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission.
Bill No. 4419 – An ordinance to adopt a budget revision for the City of Lake Saint Louis’ budgets for the fiscal year beginning July 1, 2020 and ending June 30, 2021.
Resolution No. 03-15-21 (1) – A resolution authorizing City officials to submit a grant application requesting funds from The Walmart Foundation on behalf of the City of Lake Saint Louis, Missouri for the Shop With A Cop Program.
Resolution No. 03-15-21 (2) – A resolution authorizing City officials to submit a grant application for the Lake Saint Louis Boulevard Concept Study requesting funds from St. Charles County Road Board on behalf of the City of Lake Saint Louis, Missouri.
Resolution No. 03-15-21 (3) – A resolution authorizing City officials to submit a grant application for traffic signal upgrades requesting funds from St. Charles County Road Board on behalf of the City of Lake Saint Louis, Missouri.
Resolution No. 03-15-21 (4) – A resolution authorizing City officials to submit a grant application for Technology Drive improvements requesting funds from St. Charles County Road Board on behalf of the City of Lake Saint Louis, Missouri.
TABLED
Bill No. 4389 – An ordinance to approve a Preliminary Subdivision Plat, Final Subdivision Plat, and vacation of a portion of Old Highway N right-of-way, reserving for the City and other utility service providers the easement right to use said property for location of utilities.
THE NEXT REGULAR BOARD OF ALDERMEN MEETING IS MONDAY, APRIL 5, 2021 AT THE CIVIC CENTER.
FOR MORE INFORMATION ABOUT THE MEETING AND/OR ACCESS TO VIRTUAL MEETINGS, VISIT THE CITY’S WEBSITE: www.lakesaintlouis.com.
