Do you have electronic waste – old phones, broken laptops, worn-out power tools? You can recycle these items and more during the City’s next Electronics Recycling and Personal Document Shredding event.
This drive-thru and drop-off event will take place on Saturday, Nov. 23 at Holt High School (600 Campus Dr.) from 9-11:30 a.m. The event is open to individuals and families; no businesses, please. Almost anything with a plug is accepted FREE; however, some items will incur a fee. To learn more, please visit http://bit.ly/EREPR2019.
Personal document shredding is limited to six “Bankers Boxes” (or the same size) OR three 13-gallon (kitchen-sized) garbage bags, per vehicle. Please only shred items with personally identifiable information. Items that DO NOT contain personally identifiable information should be recycled at a drop-off site or in your FIBER recycling cart.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.