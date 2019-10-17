Students at Boone Trail Elementary in the Wentzville School District had an opportunity to participate in a long-held tradition that dates back to the opening of their school. Boone Trail Days is a chance for students to learn what life was like for Americans who lived in the 1800s. The 29th annual celebration occurred indoors on October 10, due to the steady rain that morning, but still provided plenty of opportunities for students to take part in hands-on activities like making rope and butter, and spinning wool. They also enjoyed demonstrations on pioneer life, like blacksmithing, and learned about local history such as the Daniel Boone Trail. “Year 29 and we’re still going strong,”
Boone Trail Principal Michelle Cleve said. “Our students and families look forward to this event every year. We had to move our presenters inside due to weather, but it’s a tradition held so dear that we couldn’t let the rain wash it away.”
Boone Trail Days starts in the classroom in the weeks leading up to the main event, where teachers incorporate lessons about Native Americans and American pioneers into the curriculum. Thursday is highlighted by presentations from historical reenactors and other living exhibits of life in the 1800s. The event is capped off on Friday night with games and hayrides, bringing families together to celebrate a fall tradition that dates back to the opening of the school nearly 30 years ago.
Among the presenters this year were a trapper family, a civil war reenactor with an assortment of artifacts, and a Daniel Boone reenactor. There was even a fiddler who had students singing along while he played. It was a day of interactive learning, and making classroom lessons come to life.
