Area libraries are making plans to reopen buildings to the public. St. Charles City-County Library has been working in conjunction with the leadership teams at St. Louis County Library, St. Louis Public Library, and the Municipal Library Consortium to make coordinated decisions in the best interest of the public. All 12 library districts have reopening dates planned for March. More information to follow from your Library District in the coming weeks.
Area libraries reopening to the public in March
