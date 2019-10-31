The long and successful tradition of honoring all of our veterans on Veterans Day is proudly continued in Lake Saint Louis at Veterans Memorial Park. With a continued spirit of patriotism and honor, the Lake Saint Louis Veterans Committee has carefully planned a moving and patriotic Veterans Day Observance on Monday, Nov. 11 at 11 a.m.
Lake Saint Louis Veterans Memorial Park is conveniently located adjacent to the Lake Saint Louis City Hall/Police Department at the intersection of I-64/U.S. 40 and Lake Saint Louis Blvd.
Everyone is invited and encouraged to honor our United States veterans by attending the most important hour of the year to say thank you to the men and women of our armed forces. Invite a family member, bring a friend, do what is right by attending and honoring those who always answer the call for our country.
All veterans in attendance are encouraged to wear their uniforms, if available. Veterans can also be easily recognized and honored by the wearing of a military cap or jacket designating their branch of service to our country.
The sole purpose of Veterans Day is the patriotic celebration of all the men and women who served in the United States Armed Forces. First known as Armistice Day to honor the end of World War 1, this special day was not observed until 1926. Then, in 1938, it became a national holiday until the name was changed to Veterans Day in 1954 by order of President Dwight Eisenhower. There are less than 600,00 World War II Veterans remaining today along with the passing of Korean War and Vietnam War. This clearly portrays the importance of honoring each and every one of the honorable men and women of the U.S. Military who performed their duty for the country without hesitation.
First Lieutenant Edward Kruszon will be the speaker for the Veterans Day Ceremony. Lieutenant Kruszon is presently stationed at Fort Leonard Wood as the Bravo Company Commander of the 58th Transportation Battalion. Everyone will enjoy a patriotic Veterans Day presentation by one of the fine young officers of the United States Army.
The music for this years Veterans Day Ceremony will certainly be a highlight for all in attendance. Our national anthem will be presented beautifully and patriotically by Alysia Kerkove. Alysia is proud to be a resident of Lake Saint Louis in her position as Senior Property Manager and General Manager of The Meadows. Her rendition of our national anthem will be a wonderful beginning to our ceremony. Another vocal and patriotic highlight will be the performance of the Saint Charles Community College Chamber Choir. This outstanding choir is directed by Assistant Professor Becky Thorne who
is preparing some stirring renditions of patriotic music to be enjoyed by all in attendance.
Two traditions of the annual ceremony will be the participation of the Air Force ROTC Detachment and the newly named the Ralph Barrale VFW Post 10350. The Air Force ROTC gives us a wonderful opportunity to witness the quality men and women who attend local universities and will soon be members of the United States Air Force. The precision and reverence they bring to this ceremony is unmatched. Once again, the Veterans of the VFW Color Guard of the Ralph Barrale VFW Post 10350 will march and stand proudly as a tribute to the devotion to our country.
Beginning precisely at 11 a.m. and ending at 11:50 a.m., we strongly encourage all of you to attend what we believe is the finest tribute to the men and women of our armed forces in the county, and possibly the state. Ample parking is available for all who attend in the Lake Saint Louis City Hall parking lot with larger availability directly across the street in the Schnuck’s parking lot. The Lake Saint Louis Police Explorers will be on duty to guide attendees across the street to the ceremony. 300 chairs will be in place at the Veterans Memorial Park but it is suggested that lawn chairs are brought to assure that all in attendance will find a great seat to view this special ceremony.
THANK YOU FOR YOUR UPCOMING ATTENDANCE ON MONDAY, NOV. 11 AT 11 AM.
