Wentzville’s Spring Updates
Yard-Waste Cancellations Accepted until March 30
Each year, yard-waste collection begins the first full week in March and continues through the last week of December. Wentzville residents who do not wish to continue their yard-waste collection may cancel their service anytime before March 30. To cancel your yard-waste collection service, please contact Wentzville Public Works at (636) 639-2049.
Those without service can still participate in yard-waste collection. Residents can schedule a one-time, per-bag, yard-waste pickup by calling (636) 327-5102 or by completing the online form at www.wentzvillemo.gov/yardwaste. One-time pickups must be scheduled a minimum of two business days before your regular solid-waste collection day. To learn more about Wentzville’s yard-waste service options, please visit www.wentzvillemo.gov/yardwaste.
Mission: Clean Stream
On April 10 and 11, volunteers all across the county will gather to remove trash and litter from local creeks. You can join in the fun by signing up for Mission: Clean Stream and helping us clean up the Peruque and Dry Branch watersheds here in Wentzville. Volunteers, ages 6 and up, can register as a family, individual or organization. Call (636) 332-9236 to sign up. Please note: This event may be adjusted to accommodate for physical distancing precautions. Visit www.wentzvillemo.gov/mcs for updated event information.
Spring Citywide Yard Sale
Get into spring cleaning mode and clear your home of unwanted items by selling them during Wentzville’s annual Spring Yard Sale, scheduled for Friday and Saturday, April 23-24. For just $10 you can list your sale in our Citywide yard-sale booklet. Each sale will also receive an official City Yard Sale sign. The deadline to list a sale is Monday, April 19. Beginning Wednesday, April 21, shoppers may purchase booklets listing all the area sales at Wentzville City Hall (1001 Schroeder Creek Blvd.) or Progress Park Recreation Center (968 Meyer Rd.) for only $5. Booklet purchase includes a digital copy. For more information or to register your sale, call (636) 332-9236 or visit www.wentzvillemo.gov/parksandrec.
Free Large Item Pickup
Again this spring, the City will offer its free, large-item pickup. This is a great opportunity to rid your home of unwanted furniture and old appliances. During the week of April 26-30, residents may place bulky items out for pickup on their regularly scheduled collection day. This large-item pickup is free for Wentzville residential customers only. Place items at the curb by 6 a.m. on your regular collection day. Please note: There is a FOUR-ITEM LIMIT per household, per free pickup. To learn more and view a list of accepted (and not-accepted) items, please visit the City’s website at www.wentzvillemo.gov/largeitempickup.
