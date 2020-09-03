Labor Day Hours and Collection Schedule
City Hall will be closed on Monday, Sept. 7. However, the Progress Park Recreation Center will be open regular hours. To view the current Recreation Center hours, please visit www.wentzvillemo.org/rechours.
Trash, recycling and yard-waste collection will run one day late the week of Sept. 7. There will be no collection on Monday, Sept. 7. Monday's collection will move to Tuesday; Tuesday's collection will move to Wednesday and so forth, with Friday's collection taking place on Saturday, Sept. 12.
Fall Citywide Yard Sale: Sept. 25 & 26
Wentzville's Citywide Yard Sale is scheduled for Friday, Sept. 25 and Saturday, Sept. 26. The Citywide Yard Sale is the perfect opportunity to clean out before the seasons change. For $7 you can list your sale in our yard sale booklet. The deadline to list a sale is Monday, Sept. 21. Beginning Wednesday, Sept. 23, shoppers may purchase a booklet listing all of the area sales at City Hall or Progress Park for only $2. To learn more, please call the Wentzville Parks and Recreation Department at (636) 332-9236.
Large-Item Pickup: Sept. 28-Oct. 2*
Twice each year, Wentzville offers free large-item pickup. This service is perfect for residents who are looking to dispose of old furniture and appliances. Items will be picked up on your regularly scheduled solid waste/recycling collection day during the week of Sept. 28-Oct. 2. Please note: this large-item pickup is for Wentzville residential solid waste customers only and there is a FOUR-ITEM LIMIT per household.
Again this fall, participating residents are required to take the following precautions in order to protect the health and safety of all program participants and staff.
Please place items at the curb 72 HOURS BEFORE your collection day to allow items to be outside for three days.
When possible, SANITIZE YOUR LARGE ITEMS before placing them at the curb. Cloth items should be sprayed with disinfectant; other items should be wiped down with cleaning wipes or soap and water.
DO NOT BLOCK THE SIDEWALK or other walkways with your large items, as they will be at the curb for an extended period of time.
WEAR GLOVES AND MASKS when transporting your large items from your home to the curb.
To learn more and view a list of accepted and not-accepted items, please visit www.wentzvillemo.org/largeitempickup. Questions? Please call (636) 327-5102.
Tree-Limb Collection: Weeks of Oct. 5, 12 and 19
Fall tree-limb collection is provided to Wentzville residents through the Chipper Program. The fall tree-limb collection will take place - by ward - over a three-week period as follows: Ward 1 - week of Oct. 5; Ward 2 - week of Oct. 12; Ward 3 - week of Oct. 19. Please visit www.wentzvillemo.org/treelimbpickup to view program details. Determine which ward you live in at www.wentzvillemo.org/wardmap.
Reminders: please stack your tree limbs at the curb by 6 a.m. on Monday of your scheduled week. Tree limb pickup is NOT associated with your regular solid waste/recycling collection day or the City's contracted solid waste hauler. Tree limbs must be less than eight inches in diameter and should not be bundled or placed in bags. Leaves, root balls, decorative grass or grass clippings are not included.
