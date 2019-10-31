I’m a big fan of Halloween, but funny enough, though, for as much as I love the season (late fall is my favorite time of year, period), I’ve never really gone full-out in terms of celebrating it. Typically my Halloween participation is limited to taking photos at events around the holiday and watching more scary movies than normal throughout the month.
This year it’s been a little different – I’ve been making a ghoulish effort to engage myself in the season.
At the start of the month, I went with a friend to Slashfest out at the Skyview in Illinois, to do a marathon of horror movies beneath the full moon.
It happened to be one of the coldest nights of the year so far, with a very-fitting miasma of damp that soaked everything over the course of three 90-minute movies. While it was absolutely miserable to be outside by the end of “Night of the Demons,” somehow we got through all of “Creepshow” without freezing to death, but we had to pile into John’s Jeep and watch “The Blob” through the tiny windshield.
And it was a blast. The next weekend I went out and did something else in the spirit of the season – I went to a pumpkin patch and out on a haunted hayride.
Yes, the whole thing was sort of geared towards kids and wasn’t the scariest thing on the planet, it was still a blast to share some holiday fun with someone and do something new and different.
I did get one good set of goosebumps from that trip though – the pumpkin patch had a giant cage full of parakeets, and near closing time all the birds were sitting still and unmoving on their perches, just watching people as they walked by, with their cold, dead, black eyes, like little colorful zombies.
After recovering from that scaryness, every weekend after I’ve made sure to do something in the theme of the month, and with just a few days left before Halloween, I’ve really got a giddy excitement for the culmination of all this work I’ve been putting in. For the first time in a long time, I put effort into celebrating a holiday. I even bought little light-up pumpkins and other decorations for my apartment – something I’ve never done. And it’s created a sense of buy-in for me, and made the month feel a little richer.
While my Halloween night will most likely fall back to the tried-and-true watching of a scary movie (it’s a deadline day, so there’s not much time for anything else) I’m looking forward to that tradition more so than ever this year, because of all the buildup and because I’ve done so much out of the ordinary.
Next year I may even buy a costume. One thing is for sure: With Christmas right around the corner, it’s time to start buying some lights. And an ugly sweater.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.