Kaci Lueking, a first grade teacher at Wabash Elementary School in the Wentzville School District, has received the 2019 Emerson Excellence in Teaching Award. She joins an elite group of teachers from across the St. Louis metropolitan area to be recognized for their outstanding and innovative work in the classroom on behalf of students.
Mrs. Lueking has worked for the WSD since 2015 and was named both the Wabash Elementary and District Teacher of the Year for 2018-2019. Mrs. Lueking’s principal at Wabash, Mr. Matt Schulte, shared that Kaci is a model educator who is dedicated, passionate, caring, and focused on student growth who is also a leader in professional learning. “The Wabash community is fortunate to have Kaci on our team and I can’t think of a better ambassador for the Wentzville School District,” said Schulte.
Lueking will be honored along with other area recipients at an awards ceremony and reception at the Ritz-Carlton in Clayton on November 17. This is the 30th annual recognition of educators by Emerson, which has its world headquarters in St. Louis, as part of its commitment to promote quality education throughout our community.
