The Wentzville School District has been named to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch Top Workplaces list for the fifth time since 2012. The list is based solely on employee feedback gathered through a third-party survey that measures several aspects of workplace culture, including how employees feel about pay, benefits, managers and leadership, just to name a few. The anonymous survey also measures employee engagement, retention, and connection. Nearly 2,000 WSD staff members representing 80% of District employees responded to the survey in April, and took the time to provide valuable feedback.
"Given the uncertainty we are currently all navigating, this affirmation of your dedication and commitment to our students could not have come at a better time," said Superintendent Dr. Curtis Cain in a message to all employees. "This statement sends a strong message to our parents, students, and the community that we have a world class organization, and that's why people want to work here. This is also confirmation that we have a very special team; that our employees feel inspired, and are provided with the training and resources to do great work for the benefit of our students. It is because of you, with the support of our parents and our community, that we will weather this pandemic and come out stronger as a District on the other side."
Only those employers that scored the highest locally and met national benchmarks made the list. The Post-Dispatch used the data gathered in the surveys to produce a special section in the August 2nd Sunday edition that included profiles of the best local employers and other stories exploring how great companies inspire their workforces to excellence. The online version can be viewed at http://www.stltoday.com/business/workplaces/.
The research partner behind the Top Workplaces program, Energage, LLC has surveyed more than 60,000 organizations representing well over 20 million employees in the United States since the start of the program in 2006. For more information about the Top Workplaces lists and Energage, please visit www.topworkplaces.com or www.energage.com.
"In times of great change, it is more important than ever to maintain a connection among employees," said Eric Rubino, Energage CEO. "When you give your employees a voice, you come together to navigate challenges and shape your path forward based on real-time insights into what works best for your organization. The Top Workplaces program can be that positive outcome your company can rally around in the coming months to celebrate leadership and the importance of maintaining an employee-focused culture, even during challenging times."
The Wentzville School District currently employs over 2,600 staff members serving over 17,400 students in an 89-square mile area including all or part of Dardenne Prairie, Foristell, Lake Saint Louis, O'Fallon, and Wentzville.
