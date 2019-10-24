Girl Scouts of Eastern Missouri is pleased to announce Kimberly Coulon, a graduate of Wentzville Holt High School, has recently earned the Girl Scout Gold Award demonstrating extraordinary leadership through a remarkable community service project.
The Gold Award is a shining example of what a girl can achieve as these recipients have stepped up to generate long-lasting solutions for real-world challenges at local, national and global levels. Open only to girls in high school, these young leaders are taking matters into their own hands and making a difference the worlds of STEM (science, technology, engineering and math), education and legislation. Gold Award Girl Scouts like Coulon are creating a brighter future for us all! Coulon was recognized with other Gold Award Girl Scouts during a special ceremony at Lindenwood University in St. Charles this past June.
The Ronald McDonald House Charities of St. Louis provides a caring environment for families of seriously ill children. In 2018, the four Ronald McDonald House Family Rooms had 93,973 visitors in St. Louis. After Coulon’s family personally benefited from the Ronald McDonald House, she knew she wanted to give back to the organization in a big way. So Coulon took a look around the facility and realized they were missing a space to store the large number of blankets. A life-long G.I.R.L. (Go-getter, Innovator, Risk-taker, Leader)TM, Coulon spent more than 80 hours designing, constructing, sanding and staining, Coulon constructed a portable chest on wheels to store the donated blankets
Coulon gave a presentation about the Ronald McDonald House to the Wentzville Holt’s National Honor Society (NHS) members who were then given the opportunity to make blankets. Twenty blankets were included in the Blankets for Blessings chest made by the NHS members. Coulon’s blanket box will remain in the residential area of the Ronald McDonald House and the Wentzville Holt’s National Honor Society will continue to donate blankets.
For more than 100 years, eastern Missouri Gold Award Girl Scouts have funded and led projects that have left an enduring impact on individuals, organizations, neighborhoods and schools. Earning the Gold Award represents the culmination of at least 80 hours of work spanning months, sometimes years. Some of the benefits of becoming a Gold Award Girl Scout are:
• Immediately rising one rank when enlisting in the US Armed Forces
• Earning scholarships from colleges and universities
• Recognition from many government and non-profit organizations
Earning the Gold Award is just one of the amazing things girls can do as part of Girl Scouts. To join Girl Scouts or learn more about volunteering, please visit girlscoutsem.org/join.
