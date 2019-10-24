Spectrum today announced a donation of $2,500 to Caring and Sharing, as part of the company’s community philanthropic program, Spectrum Employee Community Grants. Caring and Sharing is an emergency food pantry, and collects items to provide nutritious food to the homeless, low-income seniors, and other rural food pantries. The grant money will help continue the organization’s mission to supply food to those in need on a more regular basis.
As part of a special recognition ceremony, Spectrum presented leaders and staff of Caring and Sharing with a check to commemorate the donation.
“Through Spectrum Employee Community Grants, we’re proud to provide support to vital community organizations with which our local employees are already volunteering their time and talent,” said Rob Burton, Area Vice President. “Together, we’re building stronger communities where our customers and employees live and work across America.”
In its inaugural year, Spectrum Employee Community Grants provides funding to local nonprofits throughout the company’s 41-state service area. Recipients deliver critical social services, helping underserved residents meet basic needs, including food, shelter, clothing, job training and neighborhood safety. Each awardee is nominated by one of the company’s 98,000 U.S. employees who has volunteered with the organization for at least one year.
