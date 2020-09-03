Tammy Novak, a U.S. Air Force veteran from Lake Saint Louis, received a new roof on Wednesday, August 19, from Signature Exteriors, an Owens Corning Platinum Roofing Contractor, as part of the Owens Corning Roof Deployment Project.
Through a partnership with Purple Heart Homes, Tammy Novak was selected and approved as the recipient for the roof replacement.
The Owens Corning Roof Deployment Project is a nationwide effort to show gratitude and honor the veterans who served our country and the families who support them. Since the inception of this program in 2016, more than 200 military members have received new roofs.
Who: Signature Exteriors, Purple Heart Homes, Owens Corning and U.S. Air Force veteran Tammy Novak. Jeramie Beechler from Signature Exteriors will be available to speak with media about the Roof Deployment Project.
For more information on the Roof Deployment Project, or to learn more about how you can get involved, please contact roofdeployment@owenscorning.com.
Signature Exteriors is made up of experts in all areas of exterior restoration, and our passion for restoring homes and commercial buildings means that you can relax and enjoy the things that you are passionate about - like your family. They live and work in the St. Charles area, so they truly understand customers' needs and work hard to provide a warm, friendly, stress-free roofing experience!
