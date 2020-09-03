The City of Lake Saint Louis has recently completed a major update to the Cityís development code and zoning map which is now available for public review at www.lakesaintlouis.com/landuse until September 18, 2020.
Since January 2019, the City has worked with St. Louis-based consulting firm PGAV Planners to update the Cityís development code and zoning map with the goals of making the code more user-friendly, implementing the Comprehensive Plan, establishing predictable and transparent development review procedures, and modernizing and standardizing requirements.
Members of the public are encouraged to review the draft development code and zoning map, and to submit questions and comments to lclayton@lakesaintlouis.com by September 4, 2020. Once the public comment period is closed, City staff will create updated drafts based on the public comments received. The updated drafts will then be presented to the Planning and Zoning Commission and Board of Aldermen where both bodies will hold public hearings, providing additional opportunity for public comment and consideration prior to adoption.
For more information, visit www.lakesaintlouis.com/landuse.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.