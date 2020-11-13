This year marked by closures and quarantines due to Covid 19, has not deterred the staff at the Lake St. Louis Community Association from lifting the spirits of community members by trimming up some of the stately trees and bushes, keeping weeds at bay with needed mulch and planting many tried and true annuals for the community's enjoyment. Entryways that used to welcome members, had to be closed or limit entry, still enjoyed the warmth of pots of coleus and blooming marigolds and zinnias waiting for times to change. Pollinators abound all season long. Jardin du Lac members appreciate the continued care and dedication of the staff and want to recognize their actions.
Jardin du Lac is a member of the MidCentral District of the Federated Garden Clubs of Missouri, and the National Garden Clubs.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.