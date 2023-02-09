Department of Agriculture Announces Grants for Missouri Specialty Crop Production
The deadline to apply for 2023 funding is March 14, 2023.
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – The Missouri Department of Agriculture is now accepting applications for anticipated funding through the Specialty Crop Block Grant Program. Interested individuals, community organizations and research institutions working to enhance the competitiveness of specialty crops in Missouri should submit their application by Tuesday, March 14.
“Producing specialty crops is becoming more popular each year in Missouri,” said Director of Agriculture Chris Chinn. “It’s great to see USDA again funding specialty crop projects in our state. This grant allows specialty crop producers in both urban and rural settings to grow and enhance their operations.”
USDA defines specialty crops as fruits, vegetables, dried fruit, tree nuts, honey, horticulture and nursery crops, including floriculture. The Department offers this grant program to expand markets on local, regional and international levels, develop distribution channels for specialty crops, and catalyze education, research, marketing, promotion, food safety strategies and crop-specific solutions for pests and diseases.
Applications for the upcoming fiscal year must be submitted to the Department by 3 p.m. Tuesday, March 14. Applications will be evaluated and selected projects will be included in the Missouri State Plan for USDA review and approval. A list of previously funded projects is available on the Department’s website.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.