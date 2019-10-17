The public is invited to attend an open house public hearing regarding the creation of a St. Charles County Port Authority from 3 to 5 p.m., Tuesday, Nov. 5, at the St. Charles County Administration Building, 201 North Second Street, Suite 542, St. Charles, MO 63301. Those in attendance will have an opportunity to express their views and ask questions regarding the submitted application to the Missouri Highway and Transportation Commission. Attendees can arrive at any time during the open house as there will be no formal presentation.

On Sept. 9, 2019, the St. Charles County Council passed Bill No. 4755, thus creating a new Chapter 170 relating to a St. Charles County Port Authority and Port District. On Sept. 24, 2019, an application was provided to the Waterways and Freight Administrator at the Missouri Department of Transportation. It is the County’s intent to request approval of this application at the Jan. 9, 2020, Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission meeting. 

The open house is accessible to those with disabilities. Citizens who require special services at the meeting, including the need for a translator, are asked to notify Amanda Brauer by Oct. 29 at 636-949-3074 or 800-735-2966 (TDD).

For more information, please call St. Charles County Roads and Traffic at 636-949-3074.

Written comments may be submitted to St. Charles County:

Amanda Brauer, PE, PTOE

Manager of Roads and Traffic

St. Charles County Government 

201 N. Second St., Suite 560

St. Charles, MO 63301

abrauer@sccmo.org

 

Written comments also will be received 

and considered by the Commission:

Missouri Highways and 

Transportation Commission

P.O. Box 270

Jefferson City, MO 65102

MHTC@modot.mo.gov

