On Nov. 25, 2019, the first of nearly 329,000 real estate and personal property tax bills for 2019 will be mailed by the St. Charles County Collector of Revenue. Bills currently are available to view online at StCharlesMoCollector.org.
For convenience, real estate and personal property tax bills are combined into one bill in one envelope. Taxpayers should note, however, that they still could receive tax bills in separate envelopes if there are different names and addresses on their personal property assessment forms and real estate deeds. To prevent this in the future, residents should make certain that the name and address on their 2020 personal property assessment forms and real estate deeds match. The 2020 personal property assessment forms will be mailed by the Assessor at the end of January.
Ways to Pay
Tax payments are due by Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019. Collector of Revenue Michelle McBride urges taxpayers to plan ahead and not wait until the last minute to pay. Technical difficulties with making phone or online payments do not extend the statutory deadline to pay without late payment penalties and interest.
Following are ways to pay:
• In person: From 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday, excluding Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, at the St. Charles County Administration Building, 201 N. Second Street, St. Charles, at the payment windows on the first floor or in the drop box in the lobby. There also is a drop box located in front of the Administration Building.
• Payments by check, money order, cashier’s check and cash are accepted in person; check, money order, and cashier’s check payments can be submitted through the drop boxes. Please note that credit/debit card and eCheck payments must be submitted online or by phone through the tax payment line.
• By mail: Send check, money order or cashier’s check to Michelle D. McBride, Collector of Revenue, 201 N. Second St., Room 134, St. Charles, MO 63301. Mailed payments are accepted as of the postmark date. The last day to receive a postmark is Dec. 31, 2019. If there is no postmark, payment will be accepted on the date the Collector of Revenue’s office receives the envelope.
• By phone: To pay by credit/debit card or eCheck, call the toll-free tax payment line at 1-855-227-7840 and follow the prompts. Please note: Taxpayers need the bill number located on the statement to use this system.
• Online: Visit StCharlesMoCollector.org to pay by credit/debit card or eCheck. Online payments made on this site are posted based on the online payment transaction date/time.
Additionally, many taxpayers use online payment systems through banks to pay taxes. McBride urges those who use these systems to initiate payment at least five working days prior to Dec. 31. “The payment date is the date the payment is received by the Collector of Revenue’s office, not the date a taxpayer initiates the transaction through their bank,” McBride explains.
Project CARE
Taxpayers will notice an item on their bill for Project CARE, an opportunity to help the community by donating $1, $5, or $10 to support local nonprofit agencies. Project CARE (Community Assistance Relief Effort) was established through an effort led by County Council Member Joe Cronin, District 1. Administered by McBride and the County’s Community Assistance Board (CAB), the project helps support local nonprofit agencies that serve homeless and indigent residents and receive support from the County’s Community Assistance Fund. Organizations that have received funds include Bridgeway, Crider Center, Crisis Nursery and Sts. Joachim and Ann Care Service. Donations are tax deductible.
Making a donation is easy: Taxpayers just need to check the $1, $5 or $10 donation box on the tax bill statement; include the amount in the tax payment check, money order or cashier’s check; and mail both to the Collector of Revenue’s office. Donations also can be made when paying tax bills in person. A donation box must be clearly checked on the tax bill for any funds over the bill amount to go to Project CARE. For more information, visit sccmo.org/ProjectCARE.
Additional Tax Bill and Deadline Information
For a better understanding of the distribution of tax dollars, tax bills include a detailed allocation of taxes to political subdivisions that receive taxes, such as the state, schools, cities, fire districts, library, ambulance and emergency communications. Each of the entities that receive a portion of the tax bill sets its own tax levy, known as the tax rate. The Collector of Revenue is given the tax rates to collect and is responsible for distributing the taxes collected to the political subdivisions.
No political subdivisions had tax rate increases for 2019. The City of O’Fallon Sewer Fee increased from $29 for 2018 to $30 for 2019. To compare 2018 and 2019 tax rates, click on “Tax Rates” at sccmo.org/Collector.
If paying the tax bill in full is a financial burden, taxpayers have the option to make a partial payment before Dec. 31 to reduce the overall amount of statutory late payment interest and penalties. The Collector of Revenue also accepts advance payments for future bills. For more information, visit sccmo.org/PartialAdvancePayments.
Assets listed on personal property tax bills should include everything owned on Jan. 1, 2019, regardless of length of residency or ownership. If items listed are incorrect, contact the Assessor at 636-949-7420 or persprop@sccmo.org.
Revised statements are issued by the Collector’s office when changes are made to tax accounts after the original billing. These changes may be initiated by the taxpayer, the Assessor, the state tax commission, or a Special Assessment District. If an expected revised bill does not arrive by Dec. 15, 2019, please look for the new amount due online at StCharlesMoCollector.org or call the Collector’s office at 636-949-7470. Payment on revised statements, regardless of when or if it is received, is still due on Dec. 31, 2019.
All real estate owners should receive a real estate tax bill(s). In addition to the owner of the real estate parcel(s) receiving bill(s), taxing services and mortgage companies receive an Electronic Bill File from the Collector of Revenue for use in paying from escrow accounts. Payment of the full tax amount is the responsibility of the current owner of the real estate (personally or from their escrow account).
Payments for 2019 taxes received on or after Jan. 1, 2020, need to include late payment penalties and interest listed on the bill.
Failure to receive a bill does not relieve the taxpayer of any tax liability imposed by state law. Taxpayers who have not received a bill by Dec. 15, or have other tax questions, can contact the Collector of Revenue at 636-949-7470.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.