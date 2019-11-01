Balancing the humidity levels in your home is a very simple and important thing to do. Not enough moisture in the air can cause health issues, damage your home and cost you more money, especially in the wintertime.
So how do you keep the humidity levels just right? We suggest using a whole-house humidifier, and here’s why.
How a Whole House Humidifier Works
Whole house humidifiers work hand-in-hand with your existing heating and cooling system to add humidity into the air. The humidifier brings water vapor into the duct system through a distribution tray, which helps adjust the humidity levels and prevents harmful materials from coming into the air. You can then monitor and control the level of humidity at the humidifier.
The Benefits of a Whole Home Humidifier
1. Help Your Health: Prevent respiratory problems, decrease your likelihood of catching the flu or a cold, and reduce your chances of getting an infection.
2. Increase Personal Comfort: Eliminate symptoms, such as dry skin and noses, scratchy throats, asthma, and allergies–not to mention those surprising shocks you sometimes get from static electricity.
3. Preserve Your Home: Save your dry hardwood floors from cracking, walls from warping, paint from chipping and electronics from getting damaged from too much moisture in the air.
4. Save Energy and Money: According to the EPA, you save up to 4 percent on your heating bill for every degree you lower your thermostat. Lucky for you, a home with higher humidity levels will feel warmer, allowing you to keep your thermostat at lower temperatures and saving you money.
A whole house humidifier is a fairly simple addition to any heating or cooling system that will greatly benefit you and your family.
