As you think ahead to the upcoming winter in St. Louis, you may be wondering if you should get a furnace tune up. The answer is yes. Even though, your heating system may have ran well last year, without the need of furnace maintenance or repair, you still need to make an appointment to have your system checked. Think of a furnace tune up as a preventative measure against larger issues which can be costly. As you call your HVAC contractor, consider these ten reasons to get a furnace tune up on a yearly basis.
Reasons for Furnace Tune Up
1. Safety
A yearly furnace tune up helps you and your family members stay safe. The object of a furnace is to produce heat to keep your household comfortable. The heating unit may be run by fossil fuels such as propane, oil or natural gases. If a small crack or defect in the design has occurred, there will be higher chance of omissions being omitted. The omissions can contain harmful gases such as carbon monoxide which can lead to health problems and in higher amounts death may occur.
2. Keeps Warranty Valid
With some heating and cooling systems, the only way for the warranty or extended warranty to remain valid is by having an annually furnace tune up. You do not want to lose your warranty coverage from lack of furnace maintenance. The coverage can help you save on higher expenses in the future.
3. Decreases Break Down Issues
In the winter months, your furnace works hard to keep up with the demand of warming your house to a comfortable level. As your furnace runs continuously, there are more chances for a system failure. You do not want to have your furnace to stop working during the coldest part of season. One of the leading causes for system failure is the buildup of dirt and dust. If you schedule a yearly furnace tune up, the chance of buildup decreases. You will be able to keep your furnace running in the most efficient manner possible.
4. Increases the Life of Your System
When your furnace can run in an efficient manner, the system will last longer. You want your heating unit to run in efficient capacity for as long as possible. Replacing an entire heating and cooling unit due to improper furnace maintenance is a very costly expense.
5. Saves Energy
When your heating equipment is running at the highest efficiency level as possible, you are saving energy. Poorly maintained HVAC systems can pull more energy to run or create energy spikes. The higher efficiency will be noticed in your monthly utility or fuel bill. Even the smallest of savings can add up over the colder seasons.
6. Allows for Proper Airflow
A furnace tune up can ensure you are getting proper airflow throughout the unit. The venting system is critical for efficiently distributing heat throughout your household. If you are experiencing minimal airflow, you system will have to run harder to maintain the desired temperature. The increased strain on the system can cause a break down or higher energy usage. A scheduled furnace tune up can save you from the expense of replacing parts or a complete system failure.
7. Preventive Time Saver
If you have your system checked before the colder months, you could potentially be saving time and inconvenience later. A furnace tune up may save you from experiencing a cold morning while you wait for a repair technician to show up at your home. The costs of repair services can be minimized with the use of annual furnace maintenance. You do not want your system to fail during the most inconvenient time.
8. Filter Checks
Filters should actually be checked more than once a year. During a furnace tune up, filters can be checked and replaced. Clean filters keep your system free of dirt, dust, and allergens. The process helps keep your furnace running in an efficient manner while keeping possible harmful particles from entering into your household.
9. Wire Check
The furnace tune up should consist of a wire check. The checking of wires is essential for your safety. If a wire becomes broke or lose, you are increasing your chances of a fire hazard. The smallest amount of corrosion can lead to major damages to your system and household.
10. Blower Maintenance
The furnace tune up should include blower maintenance. Checking the seal will ensure the blower access door is properly sealed. The blower helps keep the heat flowing properly. If any type of debris has gotten in the blower wheel, the unit will need to be cleaned to ensure proper efficiency. The smallest amount of debris can cause the blower to break down leading to higher furnace maintenance costs.
A furnace tune up may seem like an unnecessary expense. Truthfully, annual furnace maintenance can keep your HVAC system running in an efficient manner saving you from costly repairs and system failure. The higher the efficiency of the unit will save you in other ways from lower utility bills to an increased health living environment.
