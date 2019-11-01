Wentzville's Annual Tree Lighting will start at 5:30 p.m. on Sunday, December 1. The tree is located at the intersection of Pearce and Luetkenhaus Boulevards, across from Pete's Drive-In. Mayor
Nick Guccione will officially light the tree just prior to the start of the 16th Annual "Spirit of the Season" Christmas Parade. The Parade will begin at approximately 6 p.m. in Historic Downtown Wentzville, at the intersection of Linn Avenue and Pearce Boulevard; it will travel east on Pearce Boulevard and north on Luetkenhaus Boulevard ending at the Wentzville Fire Protection District Headquarters at 502 Luetkenhaus Boulevard.
Following the parade, attendees can enjoy cookies, candy canes, hot chocolate and a visit with Santa and Mrs. Claus at the fire station. Parade participants should call Donna-Marie Pierre at (636) 332-8801.
