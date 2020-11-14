The parents of Ryan Price of St. Louis are proud to announce the engagement of their son to Adrianna Dunn of Hannibal.
Price is the son of Steve and Dawn Price of Lake Saint Louis. He graduated from Wentzville Holt High School in 2010 and continued on to Westminster College in Fulton. In the spring of 2015, Price graduated with a B.A. degree in Accounting and Business Administration.
He currently works for EY out of St. Louis as a Senior in Indirect Tax.
Dunnís parents are Ceaser and Starla Dunn of Hannibal. She is a graduate from Hannibal High School in 2015 and continued on to Westminster College in Fulton. In the spring of 2018 she graduated with a B.A. in Biochemistry and is now attending John Hopkins University out of Baltimore, MD where she is pursuing her Master of Science in Biotechnology and will graduate this spring.
She currently works as a laboratory scientist for Philbro Animal Health Corporation out of Quincy, IL.
The couple has not set a wedding date.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.