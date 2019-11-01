Rotary Park will once again be the location of the Annual Holiday Night Light display activities in wentzville. These activities start on November 29 and go until December 29.
Stroll through our gorgeous light display on December 2, 2019 at the Walk-Through Night! This allows you to enjoy displays at a slower, more intimate pace. This year, there will be LIVE REINDEER, a photo booth with Santa, cookies, hot chocolate and carolers! The cost for admission is $3 in advance and $5 day of, per person.
Sleigh Hayrides
Book a wintertime, tractor-pulled hayride through beautiful Rotary Park to tour the breathtaking Holiday Night Lights. Sleigh Hayrides are perfect for scouts, church groups, picnics, company parties or family/neighborhood get-togethers. Sip hot chocolate, munch on cookies and listen to holiday music while sitting around the bonfire. The hayride will hold a maximum of 25 people, including lap children. Rides are scheduled on a first-come, first-serve basis. You must register ahead of time.
New this year: Carriage rides!
